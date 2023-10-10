Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 10, 2023 - ISRAEL RAGES: Threatens to commit GENOCIDAL ATROCITIES against 2 million Palestinian civilians

0:00 Israel vs Palestine

1:23:06 Interview with Pete Chambers





- #Israel declares total siege of Gaza

- Cuts off all food, water, electricity and fuel

- Condemns 2+ million Palestinians to DEATH by starvation, sickness, dehydration

- Gaza hospitals have no power, no running water

- Israel's actions are WAR CRIMES that violate UN humanitarian conventions

- Israel's RAGE and emotional state are "justifying" genocide

- Israel is now doing to #Palestine what the Third Reich did to #Jews

- "Never again" has been forgotten as Israel embraces genocidal murder and ethnic cleansing

- Shocking video shows why you need an AR15 and full 30-round magazines

- Israel's citizens were DISARMED by their government

- GUN CONTROL caused hundreds of innocents to DIE

- Netanyahu threatens genocide against Palestinians

- Israelis strip shelves bare from local supermarkets

- Democrats in America CHEER #Hamas terrorism

