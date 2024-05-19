Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fasting And Detoxification: A Different Perspective
channel image
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
13 Subscribers
68 views
Published Yesterday

Rethinking Detox and Fasting: My Gentle Approach

Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast! In this episode, I delve into a fresh perspective on fasting and detoxification. I challenge conventional views and offer a less invasive approach, emphasizing the importance of gradual cleansing and the body's natural ability to detoxify. I provide tips such as using bone broth, charcoal, and clarified butter during a cleanse, and highlight the importance of relaxation and clean living. Tune in to learn why detoxification doesn't have to be harsh and how you can support your body gently and effectively.


00:00 Introduction to Fasting and Detoxification

00:23 Challenging Traditional Views on Detox

02:42 Practical Tips for a Safer Detox Experience

05:03 A New Perspective on Cells and Detoxification

09:43 Daily Practices for Natural Detoxification

11:06 Concluding Thoughts on Gentle, Long-term Detox

11:56 Gratitude and Final Remarks

Keywords
emfhealingtoxinsdetoxificationgroundingliver detoxfastingcellsred light therapyrelaxationmicrobiomeautophagycharcoalsaunasun exposurebone brothgheecentral nervous systemmicrozymassomatidsclarified buttercastor oil packcleansing protocolsorganic lemonclean food and water

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket