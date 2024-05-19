Fasting And Detoxification: A Different Perspective

Rethinking Detox and Fasting: My Gentle Approach
Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast! In this episode, I delve into a fresh perspective on fasting and detoxification. I challenge conventional views and offer a less invasive approach, emphasizing the importance of gradual cleansing and the body's natural ability to detoxify. I provide tips such as using bone broth, charcoal, and clarified butter during a cleanse, and highlight the importance of relaxation and clean living. Tune in to learn why detoxification doesn't have to be harsh and how you can support your body gently and effectively.
00:00 Introduction to Fasting and Detoxification
00:23 Challenging Traditional Views on Detox
02:42 Practical Tips for a Safer Detox Experience
05:03 A New Perspective on Cells and Detoxification
09:43 Daily Practices for Natural Detoxification
11:06 Concluding Thoughts on Gentle, Long-term Detox
11:56 Gratitude and Final Remarks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.