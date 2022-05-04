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BREAKING: THEY'RE CRASHING THE ECONOMY ON PURPOSE! - We Haven't Seen This Since WW2!
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7777 views • May 04, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the shocking move to crash both the stock market and the economy on purpose in order to get us into the Great Reset agenda for a global technocratic cashless currency backed by the SDR at the IMF.
For the last two years, the establishment has worked hard to commit people to subservience and eugenics. Now we are witnessing the next part of the agenda. This will involve the destabilization of the global economy, supply chain, stock market, etc.
As Fauci, Birx and Gates call for further restrictions, we're about to see a massive shift in the over-all narrative. And WW3 isn't out of the question either.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the shocking move to crash both the stock market and the economy on purpose in order to get us into the Great Reset agenda for a global technocratic cashless currency backed by the SDR at the IMF.
For the last two years, the establishment has worked hard to commit people to subservience and eugenics. Now we are witnessing the next part of the agenda. This will involve the destabilization of the global economy, supply chain, stock market, etc.
As Fauci, Birx and Gates call for further restrictions, we're about to see a massive shift in the over-all narrative. And WW3 isn't out of the question either.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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