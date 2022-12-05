Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hitler : Did Hitler Invent the Flying Saucers
36 views
channel image
Gustel Nobell
Published 13 hours ago |

Ask Is NO but he Block NAZI have Flying Saucers He Gave them Junk Saucers Call Haunebu It was Pieces of Junk Flying Helicopter but in Norway Their Real Flying Saucers was be Build 17 of them Vril 8 one & 16 Vril 9 by Vril Soc Codes Name Captain Marvel Top Secret even against to the Nazi and Evil Globalist Elites also Stalin , Lenin , Stalin , Royal Family are Half Reptilian but Hilter is 100% Human Hitler Hitler Mother was A Jew Hitler Double Cross British intelligence agencies which was Good he also block SS Heinrich Himmler , Martin Bormann & Joseph Goebbels . Heinrich Himmler , Martin Bormann & Joseph Goebbels , Stalin was behind Murders of Jews with British intelligence agencies

Keywords
ufostalinhitlernaziglobalist elitesflying saucersklaus schwab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket