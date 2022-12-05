Hitler : Did Hitler Invent the Flying Saucers

Ask Is NO but he Block NAZI have Flying Saucers He Gave them Junk Saucers Call Haunebu It was Pieces of Junk Flying Helicopter but in Norway Their Real Flying Saucers was be Build 17 of them Vril 8 one & 16 Vril 9 by Vril Soc Codes Name Captain Marvel Top Secret even against to the Nazi and Evil Globalist Elites also Stalin , Lenin , Stalin , Royal Family are Half Reptilian but Hilter is 100% Human Hitler Hitler Mother was A Jew Hitler Double Cross British intelligence agencies which was Good he also block SS Heinrich Himmler , Martin Bormann & Joseph Goebbels . Heinrich Himmler , Martin Bormann & Joseph Goebbels , Stalin was behind Murders of Jews with British intelligence agencies

