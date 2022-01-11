© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Mom's Testimony
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • January 11, 2022
Mother had an aneurysm that busted she had only 2 options vegetable state or death laying on a hospital bed she had an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ it changed her life 4ever as well as the life of others for the Glory and Honor of God and for the salvation of the souls through our Lord Jesus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.