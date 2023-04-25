Rainy Weather And Bad Excuses From Ukrainian Military

Kiev and the West continue to justify their failures, blaming the rainy weather, which is allegedly the main obstacle to the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military on the Donbass front has been on the rack for more than a month, preparing for risky offensive operations.

Indeed, the weather continues to affect the course of hostilities in various regions. Positional battles and artillery duels continue on almost the entire Ukrainian front line.

Last week in eastern Ukraine was rainy. In the steppes in the Zaporozhye region, soldiers on both sides of the front are sitting in trenches knee-deep in water. Nevertheless, Russian units launched offensive operations near the village of Bolshaya Novoselka in the Ugledar area.

On the outskirts of Avdiivka, Russian forces have also slightly advanced near Vodiane. Over the past day, they took control of two more Ukrainian strongholds. Fighting is also ongoing on the outskirts of Novokalinovo, where another line of Ukrainian defense is being stormed.

Despite the bad weather, the soil in the forests on the northern Donbass front was not so muddy and this allowed the Ukrainian military to attempt several attacks. Ukrainian forces launched combat reconnaissance operations in the woods south of Kremennaya, preparing for a large-scale counteroffensive. However, they achieved no significant success.

The Kiev regime continues to prepare for the offensive, convincing the public that everything is under control despite the weather. The population of NATO countries that pays for this war might come to believe that the multimillion dollar Ukrainian army trained and coordinated by professional NATO military personnel and fully armed with advanced Western weapons, is afraid to get wet.

Meanwhile, Wagner’s fighters and Russian Airborne Forces continue to stubbornly destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian grouping in Bakhmut, without complaining about any obstacles or bad weather.

Fierce fighting continues in the city. The Wagner PMC is pushing through Ukrainian defenses in the western part of the city. The day before, footage confirmed their control of the Upper Park and the Bakhmut-2 railway station.

In the city center, Wagner’s fighters are moving towards high-rise buildings to the west of the station. Their offensive is complicated by the advantageous Ukrainian positions on the hill, as well as by the fire of Ukrainian machine gunners and snipers who equip their positions on the upper floors of multi-storey buildings.

In the southwest of Bakhmut, Wagner fighters are advancing along Grigory Skovoroda street and Geologists Lane. In the north of the city, the fighting is going down Kraynaya street.

On the city outskirts, battle for the main supply road of the Ukrainian grouping in Bakhmut continues west of Khromovo. Wagner has not yet confirmed control of the highway, but Ukrainian losses along it have certainly increased, if they still risk to use the road at all.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT