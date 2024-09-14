Ark of the Covenant Found by Ron Wyatt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video discussing the proof and validity of Ron Wyatt's discovery of the Ark of the Covenant in Jerusalem and that it is still there where he found it!
Other videos discussing the validity of Ron's findings and his authenticity:
Henry Gruver, a wonderful man of God, on the character and authenticity of Ron Wyatt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR4YvD4NaNQ
Ron Wyatt's Deathbed confession, I found him to be very sincere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQKCRvzTJyc
Ron Wyatt replying to the false accusations from the Israel Antiquity (that he was never there and they didn't know him). Unfortunately both mainstream media and religion try to cover his findings up as they confirm the New Covenant and refute Zionism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gid7C88I2t0
Ron Wyatt's discovery of Noah's Ark. God was able to use Ron to make many discoveries because of his humility. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoTkguzRaCU&list=PL_imn7z3NBOw1i78EEqKUIa6RhBjHI3XO&index=4
There is a museum at the site of Noah's Ark in Turkey and it is out in the open for anyone to see.
https://adventurefolio.com/noahs-ark-site-in-turkey/
More on Ron's other discoveries: