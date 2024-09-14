Ark of the Covenant Found by Ron Wyatt

Video discussing the proof and validity of Ron Wyatt's discovery of the Ark of the Covenant in Jerusalem and that it is still there where he found it!

Other videos discussing the validity of Ron's findings and his authenticity:

Henry Gruver, a wonderful man of God, on the character and authenticity of Ron Wyatt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR4YvD4NaNQ

Ron Wyatt's Deathbed confession, I found him to be very sincere

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQKCRvzTJyc

Ron Wyatt replying to the false accusations from the Israel Antiquity (that he was never there and they didn't know him). Unfortunately both mainstream media and religion try to cover his findings up as they confirm the New Covenant and refute Zionism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gid7C88I2t0

Ron Wyatt's discovery of Noah's Ark. God was able to use Ron to make many discoveries because of his humility. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoTkguzRaCU&list=PL_imn7z3NBOw1i78EEqKUIa6RhBjHI3XO&index=4

There is a museum at the site of Noah's Ark in Turkey and it is out in the open for anyone to see.

https://adventurefolio.com/noahs-ark-site-in-turkey/

More on Ron's other discoveries:

https://www.ronwyatt.com/

https://www.arkdiscovery.com/