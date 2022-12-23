Jesus Was NOT Born on December 25th (HIDDEN End Times Prophecy) [ep.21]

☕ Support me with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Today we are putting December 25th, the longstanding Christmas day of observance, to the test of Scripture, and seeing if this date can stand up to the truth of the Bible. Astronomy, historical records, and various works (including Catholic, Christian, Jewish, secular, etc) will all be thoroughly explored in order to determine the correct and exact date of the birth of Jesus (Yeshua) the Messiah.

This presentation is for two audiences:

1) You would like to better understand the origins of Christmas and the role of the Protestant Reformation in modern day Christianity observance of Christ’s birth. Make sure you watch this video all the way through from the beginning. And you can also check out Jim Staley’s Truth or Tradition for free here: https://passionfortruth.com/media-item/truth-or-tradition/

2) You are already familiar with Dec. 25 and the doctrinal inconsistencies of Christmas winter solstice obersvance and would like to better understand the exact birthday of Christ, the calendar of YHVH, and the precise determination of the Hebrew feast day of Yom Teruah on which Jesus was born. Skip ahead to this time stamp: 16:40





Credits / Attribution:

Opening B-roll, clip taken from Truth or Tradition, Passion for Truth Ministries, Jim Staley https://youtube.com/watch?v=pwg11nFNT68&feature=shares

Stock footage provided by Videvo, downloaded from videvo.net

“A Guiding Star In A Desert Sky” Stock footage provided by A Luna Blue, downloaded from videvo.net