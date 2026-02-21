© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎿 Winter Olympics 2026: Alex Ferreira & Nick Goepper Light Up Halfpipe
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, U.S. freestyle skiers Alex Ferreira and Nick Goepper headline the halfpipe events. Ferreira wins gold, tying the record for most Winter‑Olympic golds by an American, while Goepper bounces back from a serious crash to land on the podium.
