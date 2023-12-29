Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Number of Swiss patients on cancer meds SUDDENLY rose dramatically in 2021-2022. What could it be?
channel image
The Prisoner
8901 Subscribers
Shop now
303 views
Published 18 hours ago

Swiss health economist prof. dr. Konstantin Beck (University of Lucerne) [1] discusses data provided by major Swiss health insurer Helsana [2] about the number of their patients who receive cancer drugs. The latest update has been published on November 30th, 2023.

The average of the number from 2013-2020 is 92 451. In 2022, this number of Helsana insured who were on cancer drugs SUDDENLY increased to at least 152 000, which is an increase of 64%. The increase is 94% compared to 2017.

REFERENCES

[1] Prof. dr. Konstantin Beck (University of Lucerne)

https://www.unilu.ch/en/faculties/faculty-of-economics-and-management/professorships/prof-dr-konstantin-beck/

[2] Health insurer Helsana

https://www.helsana.ch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helsana

SOURCES

Original video (without subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Z6rviCbCNg

Tweet by aussie17, who added subtitels:

https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1732563320304193921

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
cancervaxxturbo cancer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket