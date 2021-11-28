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Are People Acting Different..?
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1404 views • November 28, 2021
Is it just me, or are people acting crazier than normal? The roads have become battlegrounds, anger levels are at an all-time high. People just stopped caring about each other. Everyone seems angry and disconnected, are you seeing the same thing in your area?
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Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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