Synthetic Synchronicity: the Future is Immor(t)al Cyborgs. This is your last Chance to get out
Sergeant Schultz
141 Subscribers
53 views
Published a day ago

Source: Lalita Karoli "Synthetic Synchronicity"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ly5G1MYZf1I

[email protected] only sovereign are accepted for sessions

https://vimeo.com/837551763 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel

