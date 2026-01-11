BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DARPA rounding up Christians & Straight Whites same Method as Venezuelan Raid? 👹
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115877430097482639



https://rumble.com/v73ykju-what-led-up-to-china-staginging-on-canadian-border-to-invade-usa-.html


Expand Video Description for links & my Steven G. Erickson contact information. #WBNemesis


I am SvenVonErick on X, formerly Twitter.


I don't check comments on this post. You can leave me voicemail or text at 1 706 740 9324. If you want a response where I don't instantly get back to you, please leave me some context.


- Steven G. Erickson


Venezuela, the US, Russia, & Iran have oil China needs to not crash financially.


Xi Jinping World Domination Plan with Israel & Bank of International Settlements if we shutoff their oil. We can then Repatriate all the Gold, Silver, & 88% of Everything in World with Currency they printed with Janet Yellen Fictitious Value.


Let's Hang all the Perps of COVID Hoax & 9-11 Peoples Grand Juries Common Law Hanging, Shooting, &/or Lethal Injecting those found guilty. 🚨🚨🚨


More:

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310


Steven G. Erickson


215 S. Broadway Suite 217


Salem, NH 03079


You can leave me a Text or Voicemail


1 706 740 9324. If you want a response back don't just ask me to call you back or say Hi. please give me context. I don't check comments here.


Expand Video Description: https://www.brighteon.com/823c706e-166d-48ce-83a7-7e4ff8c8f2c3


https://rumble.com/v73ypeo-america-can-avoid-invasion-by-starving-china-of-oil..html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/2r6lFvr2tADz


🚫🌈👺✡️🇦🇷💩




Keywords
politicsusconspiracyinjustice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under &#8220;transparency&#8221; bill

Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy