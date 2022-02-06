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In China, buying one or more women is punishable by up to three years in prison, but buying one parrot is punishable by up to five years, buying two parrots is punishable by more than five years, and buying 20 toads is punishable by three years, so the lives of Chinese people are worse than birds in the eyes of the Communists and are equal to those of toads.