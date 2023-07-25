Glyphosate expert | Professor Don Huber | PhD

Professor Don Huber, PhD

27 different types of cancers that are increased by glyphosate. You look at those, kidney failure, Autism Alzheimer’s, Parkinson disease. It’s just a never ending type of interaction because all these elements are a part of a very tight integrated system physiologically.

Then we have the genetic engineering that also produces new proteins. With the round up ready crops we know they’re anywhere from 220 new proteins that we have never seen in science before. We have no idea what those proteins do as far as their function or what their toxicity is if you want to find an allergen you usually look for a protein or a peptide type of material is one of the first places to search for that allergen.

Here we’ve got up to two hundred at least that we’ve never seen in addition to those that are commonly produced in many of our crops.

It’s a entirely new system that we’ve adopted without really understanding what all of the implications of that adoption might be.

