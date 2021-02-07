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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Vaccines & The Mark - What's Up Prof? 27
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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111 views • February 07, 2021
In Episode 27 we discuss the controversial subject of the coronavirus vaccine, how it might be distributed and if it could become mandatory. We also discuss how the vaccine relates to the mark of the beast and climate change.


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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

From Crete To Malta – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4CJETc5vPchCspM6EpfETe

Global News YouTube Channel – Military Distribute Vaccine
https://youtu.be/M5O4bZ842qU

Fox News YouTube Channel – New York Searches
https://youtu.be/wajtsAr-B2M

AGENDA 2021 Forced Vaccination
https://www.facebook.com/100051457955485/posts/143977120660886/?sfnsn=scwshwa&;extid=v83fBgVBvzo3g37C&d=w&vh=i

ABC 10 News YouTube Channel – Possible Forced Vaccines
https://youtu.be/N572zeyziFg

C-SPAN.ORG – Fauci Jesuit Training
https://www.c-span.org/video/?470853-1/qa-dr-anthony-fauci

FairfieldPrep1 YouTube Channel – Fauci Message to Jesuit High Schools
https://youtu.be/pXaeP4A-6ok

EF Waves YouTube Channel – 2018 Netflix
https://youtu.be/9-Wv_1VtqUA

Fox News YouTube Channel – Tucker Carlson When do we get America back?
https://youtu.be/CeTliWwDPOg

Michael Axelsson YouTube Channel – Aluminium In Vaccines
https://youtu.be/Enl5KFoSu5w

NEWS ARTICLES:

Big Pharma will not be held accountable for vaccine side effects
https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma-not-accountable-vaccine-effect/

Victorian police can enter homes without a warrant
https://tottnews.com/2020/08/06/victorian-police-entering-homes/

Trump to mobilize military to deliver COVID vaccine to millions ‘very, very quickly’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-to-mobilize-military-to-deliver-covid-vaccine-to-millions-very-very-quickly

COVID-19 vaccines could become mandatory. Here’s how it might work.
https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/science/2020/08/how-coronavirus-covid-vaccine-mandate-would-actually-work-cvd

Big Pharma firms will NOT be held accountable for side effects of Covid vaccine
https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma-not-accountable-vaccine-effect/

DNA vaccines
https://www.who.int/biologicals/areas/vaccines/dna/en/

Uproar GMO Wheat
https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-wheat-monsanto/amid-uproar-over-escaped-gmo-wheat-monsanto-tests-more-strains-idUSL1N0EG1S620130604

Bill Gates: 'As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse'
https://www.businessinsider.co.za/bill-gates-coronavirus-warning-climate-change-worse-than-covid-2020-8?r=US&;IR=T

The project for a new world
https://www.osservatoreromano.va/en/news/2020-07/the-project-for-a-new-world.html
Keywords
walter veithwhats up profvaccines and the mark
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