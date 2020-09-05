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Uncovering who the Antichrist may be via the call for peace and security and Daniel 9:27
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184 views • September 05, 2020
The Lord sent me to bring you the truth of His last days signs see the proof! In this video you will see facts that point to the possible Antichrist. Jesus warned us our generation would hear the call for peace and security. World leaders in this video show Jesus was right on the mark. You want proof watch this video!
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