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Weaponized Meteor Strikes by the US Pentagon
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312 views • September 22, 2020
The U.S.-led military coalition in Syria likely used a unique variant of the beloved Hellfire missile to kill a mercenary trainer who recently worked with an al Qaeda-affiliated militant group there, according to photos from the scene of the strike.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported last week that a drone strike likely affiliated with the U.S.-led international military coalition in the country was responsible for killing Abu Yahya al-Uzbeki, an independent "military trainer" recently affiliated with the al Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Din organization, while he was traveling in Syria's Idlib province.
Developed in a collaboration between the Defense Department and Central Intelligence Agency, the R9X Hellfire variant technically a secret. However, the distinctive effects of the munition have become increasingly recognizable since the U.S. government reportedly started deploying it downrange in 2017.
https://taskandpurpose.com/military-tech/r9x-hellfire-missile-syria-photos
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported last week that a drone strike likely affiliated with the U.S.-led international military coalition in the country was responsible for killing Abu Yahya al-Uzbeki, an independent "military trainer" recently affiliated with the al Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Din organization, while he was traveling in Syria's Idlib province.
Developed in a collaboration between the Defense Department and Central Intelligence Agency, the R9X Hellfire variant technically a secret. However, the distinctive effects of the munition have become increasingly recognizable since the U.S. government reportedly started deploying it downrange in 2017.
https://taskandpurpose.com/military-tech/r9x-hellfire-missile-syria-photos
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