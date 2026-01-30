STATE BY STATE: THE BATTLE FOR MEDICAL FREEDOM CONTINUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey tracks a growing state-by-state battle over medical freedom, as lawmakers push competing bills that either expand vaccine mandates and reporting or restore informed consent, parental rights, and bodily autonomy. Hear how this clash—playing out in places like New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts, Iowa, Hawaii, and Florida—signals a pivotal moment in who ultimately controls healthcare decisions: families or the state.