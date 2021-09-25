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Paramedic Whistleblower: Typically Their Second COVID Shot Did Them In
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18122 views • September 25, 2021
(Sept 25, 2021) Thomas is a Canadian paramedic with almost 13 years experience. His story is very similar to British funeral director John O’Looney. According to Thomas, in this interview with Laura-Lynn Thompson, the “pandemic” was basically non-existent. It was only after the COVID clot shots were rolled out and injected into people that the 911 calls went through the roof. Relatively healthy people in their 20’s and 30’s (who get the shot) are suffering from heart attacks, chest pains, strokes, shortness of breath, etc..
Full Interview and Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Show: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/WhistleblowerParamedic:0
Full Interview and Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Show: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/WhistleblowerParamedic:0
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