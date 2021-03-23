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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 8:9-17
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10 views • March 23, 2021
The Holy Gospel According to Luke
Session 3 – Luke 18:9-17
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Worthy? God welcomes those who approach Him in humble and simple faith.
Session 3 – Luke 18:9-17
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Worthy? God welcomes those who approach Him in humble and simple faith.
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