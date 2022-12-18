Ludwig Van Beethoven:

Quintet for Oboe, 3 Horns and Bassoon. movement 1. Allegro

Composer and French hornist Richard Burdick wrote about this music: “When I recorded my CD65: “Natural Horn Music of Beethoven, Ryka and Hertel” I recorded a horn track before I recorded each of the oboe and bassoon parts. For the Bassoon part eye was able to play the bassoon part because it is an instrument that plays within the range of the French horn, But … I used “spectral effects” in my recording program for the oboe part. I recorded the oboe part an octave lower than what the oboe plays, then transposed it up an octave. I THINK IT’S VERY COOL.”

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/CD65.html