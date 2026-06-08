Stanley Cup Final – Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes Highlights

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes on June 2, 2026, where Nikolaj Ehlers recorded two early goals for the Hurricanes and Brayden McNabb tallied three assists for the Golden Knights
00:00 1st Period
04:00 2nd Period
06:34 3rd Period