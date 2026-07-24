original full length video on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v7d4ddm-when-sodomites-attack-jonesboro-arkansas-police-department-criminals.html







This is just plain vulgar!

These thin blue line #Cult members fully deserve to die in prison...

being sodomized!





At what point will Americans say ENOUGH???

Do they PERSONALLY need to be sodomized by Police criminals???





And I don't want ANYONE to forget the FACT this man has created no victim!

This was an unlawful detention from the word go! Once these pigs knew this was not the man with the warrant, that should have been the END of it





But the criminals wanted to go fishing.....

Instead of a fishing hole, they chose to fish in the man's a**hole!





Criminal deviates





And to enforce WHAT EXACTLY???

The "drug crime" is not a crime at all! It's a product of the

"Maritime Admiralty Law #Slave System"





NO MAN has the authority to tell ME what I may or may not "possess"

That is simply NOT a thing!





I have NO AUTHORITY to tell other MEN what they may or may not possess!

YOU have NO AUTHORITY to tell other MEN what they may or may not possess!





Therefore NO MAN (Or group of men) have the ability to delegate the authority, which they do not possess! This is #OrganizedCrime BS folks!





It's time to ABOLISH the criminal enterprise we call "government"





A "Lawsuit" does NOT fix this! Decades in prison is what will fix this!





original video:

Corrupt Cops do illegal strip search and get SUED!

https://youtu.be/m_Ygp8LEQMc