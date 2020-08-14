If Trump Loses Durham Probe Will Disappear, 3180

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.

FBI former Asst. Director, Chris Swecker – one of the good guys in this sordid saga – went on Neil Cavuto’s show on Fox this afternoon and made a terrifying prediction should President Trump lose the election:

[insert from: “If the President were to: “… loses the election.”]

Swecker also stuck up for the current FBI director, Christopher Wray:

[insert from: “Yeah, Chris has…” to: “… inside the FBI.”]

Why has Wray withheld documents until being forced to turn them over by a court, then? What Swecker says makes sense on the surface, but once again, Wray is a lawyer trying to run a cop organization. This in itself smells.

Swecker then gave his interesting perspective on today’s announcement that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith has agreed to plead guilty to a single false statement charge, making this the first charge brought by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut.

[insert from: “… I was interested….” To “… bigger things in scope here.”]

So, it has started. Let’s hope this is a continual drumbeat every Friday afternoon from here to the election.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.