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If Trump Loses Durham Probe Will Disappear, 3180
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21 views • August 14, 2020
Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.
FBI former Asst. Director, Chris Swecker – one of the good guys in this sordid saga – went on Neil Cavuto’s show on Fox this afternoon and made a terrifying prediction should President Trump lose the election:
[insert from: “If the President were to: “… loses the election.”]
Swecker also stuck up for the current FBI director, Christopher Wray:
[insert from: “Yeah, Chris has…” to: “… inside the FBI.”]
Why has Wray withheld documents until being forced to turn them over by a court, then? What Swecker says makes sense on the surface, but once again, Wray is a lawyer trying to run a cop organization. This in itself smells.
Swecker then gave his interesting perspective on today’s announcement that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith has agreed to plead guilty to a single false statement charge, making this the first charge brought by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut.
[insert from: “… I was interested….” To “… bigger things in scope here.”]
So, it has started. Let’s hope this is a continual drumbeat every Friday afternoon from here to the election.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
FBI former Asst. Director, Chris Swecker – one of the good guys in this sordid saga – went on Neil Cavuto’s show on Fox this afternoon and made a terrifying prediction should President Trump lose the election:
[insert from: “If the President were to: “… loses the election.”]
Swecker also stuck up for the current FBI director, Christopher Wray:
[insert from: “Yeah, Chris has…” to: “… inside the FBI.”]
Why has Wray withheld documents until being forced to turn them over by a court, then? What Swecker says makes sense on the surface, but once again, Wray is a lawyer trying to run a cop organization. This in itself smells.
Swecker then gave his interesting perspective on today’s announcement that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith has agreed to plead guilty to a single false statement charge, making this the first charge brought by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut.
[insert from: “… I was interested….” To “… bigger things in scope here.”]
So, it has started. Let’s hope this is a continual drumbeat every Friday afternoon from here to the election.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
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