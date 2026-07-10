The World Cup in 2030

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England play Scotland in the 2030 World Cup Quarter-final and the football match ends in a rather unconventional way.
The FIFA World Cup in 2030 looks like an interesting one.
Mirrored - Dr Phoxotic
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