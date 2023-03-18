FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 78:12-16 Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230311

Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 78:12-16

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230311

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Most Gracious, Merciful, Glorious, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the substitutionary death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross to pay for my sins, redeem me, and empowered me with His Righteousness.



My EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, Your Holy Scriptures remind us of the:

12 Marvelous things You did in the sight of our fathers, in the land of Egypt, in the field of Zoan before Pharaoh.

13 You divided the Red Sea and caused Your redeemed people to pass through on dry ground; and You made the waters stand up like a heap in Exodus 14:22.

14 In the daytime also, You led the Israelites with a pillar of cloud,

and all the night with a light of fire.

15 You, JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD WHO PROVIDES, split the rocks in the wilderness, and gave them drink in abundance like the depths.

16 Merciful Father, You also brought streams out of the rock of Horeb at Rephidim, where there was no water to drink in Exodus 17:1-6, and at Kadesh caused waters to run down like rivers as recorded in Numbers 20:2-5.



Thank You Heavenly Father for providing these testimonies and answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 78:12-16, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

