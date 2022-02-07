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Nephtali1981: China's Weather Manipulation - 'Elite' Are Losing Control! [06.02.2022]
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60 views • February 07, 2022
HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=HAARP+(High-frequency+Active+Auroral+Research+Program)%2C+&t=h_&ia=news
I pray each one of you is doing as well as you can, in Jesus name. Thanks for taking the time to pass on by! You can always reach out at https://www.tfgministries.com and [email protected] Have a good week! Bro. Tali
6,301 Views feb 6, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/awo7m09xazY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=HAARP+(High-frequency+Active+Auroral+Research+Program)%2C+&t=h_&ia=news
I pray each one of you is doing as well as you can, in Jesus name. Thanks for taking the time to pass on by! You can always reach out at https://www.tfgministries.com and [email protected] Have a good week! Bro. Tali
6,301 Views feb 6, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/awo7m09xazY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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