Hans Trooper se défend, de la diffamation faite par Kevin Beaulé, un ''animateur'' à Ciel FM

Notice to the ''moderators'' : My videos are about culture and life, so stop changing the categories of my videos, as I upload them. If you change the category of my video, I will change it right back to the category I chose for my video, which is the appropriate category of Culture and Life.



Notice to the losers, trolls obsessing about me, and trying to harass me since 2016. I don't read any of your comments, messages, or replies, in the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, or anywhere else for that matter, since two months now, and you will not take anymore of my time, with your lies, and hatred-filled comments, and even though your stupid comments have not been removed by the ''moderators'', the public will see this comment notice right here, for each of my new uploaded videos. AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA





Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper



La jalousie et l'envi, sont à la source, des gens méchants et méchantes, menteurs et menteuses, tricheurs et tricheuses, mais ils et elles, ne réussiront jamais, malgré toutes leurs manigances, à mettre Hans Trooper, down, ni à le changer, même pas d'un poil de cul. Hans Trooper est heureux et mince et hot, LOL AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.





AVERTISSEMENT ; NE COPIEZ PAS À MES VIDÉOS, ET CESSEZ DE FAIRE VOS VIDÉOS DE MENTERIES, ET DE HAINE GRATUITE CONTRE HANS TROOPER MOI, CECI EST MON DERNIER AVERTISSEMENT!







Commentaire écrit par moi ; Hans Trooper







Hans Trooper copyright 2014. ©





Hans Trooper 2014 tous droits réservés. ©



