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STRANGENESS IN D.C. IT'S NOT GOOD. I BELIEVE WE HAVE BEEN OVERTHROWN FROM WITHIN.
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694 views • June 22, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
D. C. Has been evacuated. Our fake president is an actor in a mask or a clone. The book that said Trump would be the last president was correct. He is the key to this and I don't think for a second he was ever on our side. I think we have already lost. It may be too late to correct.
Source: The Christian Statesman
D. C. Has been evacuated. Our fake president is an actor in a mask or a clone. The book that said Trump would be the last president was correct. He is the key to this and I don't think for a second he was ever on our side. I think we have already lost. It may be too late to correct.
Source: The Christian Statesman
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