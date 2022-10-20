The 20th Congress of the CCP and Xi Jinping Third Term in office

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https://gnews.org/articles/479923
Summary：In Communist China, if you run the CCP, you run the country. Xi is poised to take 3rd term of General Secretary of CCP and will become President of Life. By years of propaganda, Xi’s breaking Party’s Norm (no more than 2 terms ) would meet no objection, just as Mao did. After Xi’s confirmation in 20th Party congress, human-rights, free speech, free press and much more will be further suppressed. Xi likes to extreme control on everything such as “Zero-Covid“ policy, damaged economy dramatically. Xi’s economic policies not only affect China domestically, but also internationally. Xi’s more assertive military policies will lead more international confrontations and threat democracy as well as existing global order. Xi is dangerous to the world.