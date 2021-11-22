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COVID-19 Vaccine Creates a New HIV-like STD
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148 views • November 22, 2021
The Conjunction of Mars& Sun in Virgo on October 9, 2021 indicates that we will face a remarkably difficult cold & flu season. In addition, Venus & Ketu (the South node of the Moon) will be conjunct in Scorpio. In my opinion, this indicates a potential for a new STD arising. This STD will originate in people who have received the COVID 19 Vaccine. They will pass spike proteins and genetic mutations on to sexual partners. Be careful who you have sex with.
Vedic astrological forecast and analysis with Patrick Giguère.
www.thecosmicalchemist.com
To book readings: https://www.thecosmicalchemist.com/services
Vedic astrological forecast and analysis with Patrick Giguère.
www.thecosmicalchemist.com
To book readings: https://www.thecosmicalchemist.com/services
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