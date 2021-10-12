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Improved Way to Find and Evaluate Censored Internet Content
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100 views • October 12, 2021
A short video announcement for the Censored Search 2.1 web site and service -- find the products and services that cost less, work better, and preserve your liberty that Big Tech and Big Pharma are censoring and shadow-banning!
Censored Search 2.1 Announcement Script
We are witnessing unprecedented censorship of competing products and services by Big Pharma and other advertisers that fund Google, Facebook, Twitter and other Internet near monopolies, aided and abetted by politicians in both political parties and across the supposed political spectrum who depend on these giants for campaign contributions and cushy jobs after they leave government service. This unholy alliance is pushing inadequately tested extremely expensive patented drugs and purported vaccines that fail in a matter of months at best, and intrusive surveillance technology products such as vaccine passports beyond the dystopian nightmares of George Orwell in 1984, Aldous Huxley in Brave New World, and Ray Bradbury in Fahrenheight 451.
How do you find the products and services that cost less, work better, and preserve your liberty when Google and other advertising funded search engines censor and shadow ban any products or services competing with this unholy alliance of monopolies, politicians, and the secret police?
Demo searches for "ivermectin," "vitamin D," and "air purifier."
NOTE This is a link to a popular article on the airborne transmission of tuberculosis study at Johns Hopkins that I mentioned:
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
Our censored search web site and service enables you to search censored and shadow banned web sites for suppressed information. We offer transparency on what the search ranking algorithms are doing and tools to help you separate fact from disinformation. We offer both a free service for everyone and a paid professional service with full access to our tools and the ability to customize the search algorithms for your needs. Our business model is end user funded to avoid either direct control or subconscious bias from advertisers.
Our censored search service is intended as a complement to increasingly censored advertising funded search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and even DuckDuckGo which appears to be increasingly shadow banning alternative content. We cannot duplicate many useful features of the censored search engines yet, nor is this needed. Use our search engine for censored and shadow-banned content -- get the other side or sides of the story. Remember there are often *more* than two sides to a story!
Inclusion in our search engine is not an endorsement. We include sites based on evidence of censorship or shadow banning in our judgment. We attempt to be neutral and provide tools to our users to evaluate and verify the content without relying on our fallible judgment. There is evidence that powerful interests actively spread disinformation to alternative sites to make identifying suppressed factual information difficult and discredit factual information through guilt by association. We are developing tools to fight these active disinformation tactics.
We have made a number of improvements to our service since our Censored Search 2.0 release last month. We have added the popular libertarian site LewRockwell.com which reports being demonetized, cut off from advertising revenues by Google. We also added Julius Ruechel who has written some detailed analyses of the COVID pandemic and response. The list of supported web sites in now ranked by crawl date, most recent first, to enable users to quickly tell what is new. We have integrated the WordNet dictionary to automatically provide definitions of words and phrases in the dictionary as well as help recognize mispelled search words and phrases.
Bill Gates WORDNET dictionary demo.
What is coming? We make continuous improvements to the service. Our main current goal is improving the search algorithms and user tools to better find and evaluate factual information that has been suppressed in an independently verifiable way. You should not have to trust us or the web sites.
Give us a try at censored-search.com We welcome constructive feedback. How can we serve you better? Bookmark our site as the censorship is growing by leaps and bounds. You may need us more in the future! Let your friends and colleagues know. You can access more advanced features and support development of a transparent, verifiable search engine that works for you and NOT giant advertisers such as Big Pharma by becoming a paid subscriber.
If you want to support our development work, subscribe now!
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
###
Censored Search 2.1 Announcement Script
We are witnessing unprecedented censorship of competing products and services by Big Pharma and other advertisers that fund Google, Facebook, Twitter and other Internet near monopolies, aided and abetted by politicians in both political parties and across the supposed political spectrum who depend on these giants for campaign contributions and cushy jobs after they leave government service. This unholy alliance is pushing inadequately tested extremely expensive patented drugs and purported vaccines that fail in a matter of months at best, and intrusive surveillance technology products such as vaccine passports beyond the dystopian nightmares of George Orwell in 1984, Aldous Huxley in Brave New World, and Ray Bradbury in Fahrenheight 451.
How do you find the products and services that cost less, work better, and preserve your liberty when Google and other advertising funded search engines censor and shadow ban any products or services competing with this unholy alliance of monopolies, politicians, and the secret police?
Demo searches for "ivermectin," "vitamin D," and "air purifier."
NOTE This is a link to a popular article on the airborne transmission of tuberculosis study at Johns Hopkins that I mentioned:
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
Our censored search web site and service enables you to search censored and shadow banned web sites for suppressed information. We offer transparency on what the search ranking algorithms are doing and tools to help you separate fact from disinformation. We offer both a free service for everyone and a paid professional service with full access to our tools and the ability to customize the search algorithms for your needs. Our business model is end user funded to avoid either direct control or subconscious bias from advertisers.
Our censored search service is intended as a complement to increasingly censored advertising funded search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and even DuckDuckGo which appears to be increasingly shadow banning alternative content. We cannot duplicate many useful features of the censored search engines yet, nor is this needed. Use our search engine for censored and shadow-banned content -- get the other side or sides of the story. Remember there are often *more* than two sides to a story!
Inclusion in our search engine is not an endorsement. We include sites based on evidence of censorship or shadow banning in our judgment. We attempt to be neutral and provide tools to our users to evaluate and verify the content without relying on our fallible judgment. There is evidence that powerful interests actively spread disinformation to alternative sites to make identifying suppressed factual information difficult and discredit factual information through guilt by association. We are developing tools to fight these active disinformation tactics.
We have made a number of improvements to our service since our Censored Search 2.0 release last month. We have added the popular libertarian site LewRockwell.com which reports being demonetized, cut off from advertising revenues by Google. We also added Julius Ruechel who has written some detailed analyses of the COVID pandemic and response. The list of supported web sites in now ranked by crawl date, most recent first, to enable users to quickly tell what is new. We have integrated the WordNet dictionary to automatically provide definitions of words and phrases in the dictionary as well as help recognize mispelled search words and phrases.
Bill Gates WORDNET dictionary demo.
What is coming? We make continuous improvements to the service. Our main current goal is improving the search algorithms and user tools to better find and evaluate factual information that has been suppressed in an independently verifiable way. You should not have to trust us or the web sites.
Give us a try at censored-search.com We welcome constructive feedback. How can we serve you better? Bookmark our site as the censorship is growing by leaps and bounds. You may need us more in the future! Let your friends and colleagues know. You can access more advanced features and support development of a transparent, verifiable search engine that works for you and NOT giant advertisers such as Big Pharma by becoming a paid subscriber.
If you want to support our development work, subscribe now!
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
###
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