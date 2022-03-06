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BREAKING: MELINDA GATES SPEAKS OUT AGAINST EPSTEIN & BILL! - "EPSTEIN GAVE ME NIGHTMARES!"
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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194 views • March 06, 2022
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Melinda Gates speaking out against Jeffrey Epstein and the relationship between Bill Gates & the child trafficker government agent.
Of course, this recent news is heavily manipulated. First, the interview was done on CBS. Second, Melinda Gates is looking for sympathy points as she continues to push horrific medical practices on children worldwide. Either way, the news has shaken independent media over the past day.
Melinda Gates claims she was very vocal with Bill Gates about his relationship with Epstein and that she met him just once after insisting on going with him. She claimed he was evil personified and that he gave her nightmares.
She says Bill went many times to see him and that she was very much against it.
Despite this, he continued.

There is a lot more to this story however and generally speaking, this story appears to be what the CIA calls a "limited hangout operation."
So we do our best to break down the news.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationgatesepsteinmelindacovid
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