[Jul 26, 2022 ] Interview with Flat Earth Dave (David Weiss) of The Flat Earth Podcast [The Soul Garden]

Interview with Dave Weiss (Flat Earth Dave) of The Flat Earth Podcast.

Be sure to checkout his links below and please do you own research!

The Soul Garden UK

Find me on Instagram for daily tips and helpful quotes to lift your Vibration and match you to the frequency you want. @thesoulgardenuk

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=1k1d1k3wetmq2&utm_content=hztchuk



The Soul Garden UK



One Law For All



1-2-1 Coaching



Enroll Now



1-2-1 Coaching via 1 or 4 single 50 minute ZOOM sessions to help you have a better understanding of the metaphysical world and how you create your own reality



Are you ready to start creating the reality YOU want?



These coaching sessions are custom tailored to help you learn techniques and methods that will help you go out in the world and manifest/create all the things you desire, maybe its the perfect job for you, or the partner of your dreams. maybe you would love a new Car or to win a dream holiday. Everything you can think of is already in creation, you just need to learn how to bring them into your life.



"Man has control over creation, control of the subconscious is accomplished through control of your ideas and feelings"



'THE FEELING IS THE SECRET'



by Neville Goddard (1944)



If you want to be the creator of your own reality and you are ready to start manifesting your dreams then this is the course for you.



ONE LAW FOR ALL - 1-2-1 COACHING



http://thesoulgardenuk.teachable.com



DISCOUNT CODE "FIFTEEN"



BUY MY BOOK!



My Book : Vol 1 - My Little Book Of Affs (Wealth and Abundance) 1111 Affirmations to attract Wealth and Abundance into your life. By Niall Alexander



Available now worldwide on Amazon.com/UK etc links below



AMAZON USA



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HTYJGXX/



Amazon UK

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09HTYJGXX/



Other outlet and formats coming soon from http://www.lulu.com (paper back & note book edition.



Remember to like, comment and subscribe (hit that bell) for future content..



Big Love to all,



Niall Alexander 🙏🤓🧠☮️



All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com



To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything.

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.



Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA



Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH



For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

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