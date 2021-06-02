Proof the Covid-19 Jabs Should be Stopped Now

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In this astonishingly destructive video, Dr Vernon Coleman produces new evidence and annihilates the argument in favour of giving covid-19 jabs. He proves conclusively that all those advocating the covid-19 'vaccines' (especially for children) are lunatics or liars or both.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Dr Coleman's book. Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying - here's the proof' is available on Amazon as an ebook and a paperback.