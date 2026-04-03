George Floyd vs. Iryna Zarutska: Which Mural Do They Tear Down?

Why is one person "inspiring" and another "divisive"? In today’s video, we’re breaking down the blatant double standard in Providence, Rhode Island. The city has moved to remove the mural of Iryna Zarutska while maintaining monuments to George Floyd, revealing a deep ideological bias in local government.

We’re unpacking the "non-functional" ideas driving these decisions and why the modern political machine is terrified of anything that challenges its specific narrative. Is this about art, or is it about protecting a failing ideological agenda? We look at the statistics, the local leadership, and the reality of how these policies are playing out in our cities.

In this video, we discuss:

The removal of the Iryna Zarutska mural in Providence.

The hypocrisy of "divisive" labels in public art.

Why left-wing urban policies continue to fail the public.

The war on reality and psychological conditioning in local politics.

If you’re tired of the narrative and want the unfiltered truth, make sure to Like, Subscribe, and hit the notification bell.

#ProvidenceRI #PoliticalDoubleStandards #IrynaZarutska #UrbanDecline #CultureWar #RhodeIslandPolitics #IdeologyVsReality #MuralControversy