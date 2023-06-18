Create New Account
China or USA ? Which released the Virus ? Can Trump sue China ? Here are some clues..
Sons of Adam
Published Yesterday

COVID W.H.O-DONE-IT ?

Clue lovers and Risk gurus come together to dig for Covid truth.


Was it...............

China?  To cover up the 5G deaths, which the CCP needed to do, to keep the surveillance program.

(as shown in previous SAD videos)

or

US Military?  To cover up deaths from poison in the air.

If so, the Trump plan to sue China for COVID, will fail


The only clue so far, is the NIH Vaccine fraud, so similar to the handling of the AIDS epidemic.


Either way, staying healthy by following the 5 rights of health, is the way to survive.  The 5 rights are, proper: Security, Nutrition, Physical Activity, Hygiene, and Sleep.

Thanks

Please comment with a Vote.  W.H.O did it?  China or the USA

Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomnewsvaccinelifepatriotschinawarusavotepeacefundeathspleasecovid

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
