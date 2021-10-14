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FOUR PARASITES FOUND IN PFIZER AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES
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841 views • October 14, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Ramola D Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ramoladreports/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCJIEuU4H2zO/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/News-Report----Parasites-Found-in-COVID-19-Vaccines:1
#HaltTheVaccines Four parasites have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A summary of news reports covering parasites and toxins found in the vaccines via electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy, recently published at my print site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and at Dr. Young's blog and Nobulart.
I am trying to upload but each time it fails... I wonder why.
Ramola D Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ramoladreports/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCJIEuU4H2zO/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/News-Report----Parasites-Found-in-COVID-19-Vaccines:1
#HaltTheVaccines Four parasites have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A summary of news reports covering parasites and toxins found in the vaccines via electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy, recently published at my print site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and at Dr. Young's blog and Nobulart.
I am trying to upload but each time it fails... I wonder why.
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