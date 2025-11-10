RT News - November 10 2025 2PM GMT

November 10, 2025

Donald Trump celebrates his triumph over 'corrupt journalists' as BBC's top brass resign. A scandal followed the channel's use of misleading edits to footage it aired to imply Trump encouraged the Capitol storming in 2021. The Russian army forges ahead clearing the Dnepro-petrovsk region of armored vehicles and combat drones while Ukraine orders the evacuation of families but thousands refuse to leave. The Colombian president slams the US saying his nation will not sit idly by and watch its citizens be killed. That's as the American military ramps up strikes on alleged 'drug boats' in the Caribbean.





