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2021 JUN 28 Australia Our Senior Medical Bureaucrat in their own words JABS NOT SAFE
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51 views • June 29, 2021
AUSTRALIA
→ 1 DEATH from COVID-19
→ 313** DEATHS from COVID-19 Vaccine
→ 24,000** REPORTED COVID-19 Vaccine ADVERSE EVENTS
Secret video of senate meeting with head of TGA Brendan Murphy telling Parliament to not tell the public of their own vaccine effects coverup and that the vaccine kills people, and they have no recourse from it because the government granted big pharma immunity from prosecution and compensation payouts!
→ 1 DEATH from COVID-19
→ 313** DEATHS from COVID-19 Vaccine
→ 24,000** REPORTED COVID-19 Vaccine ADVERSE EVENTS
Secret video of senate meeting with head of TGA Brendan Murphy telling Parliament to not tell the public of their own vaccine effects coverup and that the vaccine kills people, and they have no recourse from it because the government granted big pharma immunity from prosecution and compensation payouts!
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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