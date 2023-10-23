Norman Traversy and Sandy Glaze discuss MillionMarch4Children
Published Monday
#1millionmarch4children #soundoffreedom #consciousness
Norman Traversy has been instrumental in pioneering the movement to address the nefarious activities within the government systems in Canada. Norman's contact information is below. Support Norman at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-fo... Visit Sandy at https://sandyglazecoach.com Email me at: [email protected] FaceBook: / 100011325213448 You Tube: / @sandyglaze5466 Telegram: https://t.me/sandyglazecoach Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Mf... Twitter: / 1326650422338183182 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa... To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships go to https://sandyglazecoach.com/the-book/ #standinyourmagnificence #NormanTraversy #1millionmarch4children #soundoffreedom #consciousness #SandyGlaze
