Shot Show 2024 Virtual Reviews, by Hunter

It looks to be a painful year ahead. Laughter is medicine, so I
thought we could take a laugh, based on the alleged firearms safety
breaches of Hunter Biden, while providing genuine firearms reviews. All
categories were measured with price sensitivity in mind, meaning the
overall score of the gun, was divided by price.
1 : Best .22 Plinker = GSG-16
2 : Best Economy 308 Winchester = Savage Axis Timber (from Cabelas)
3 : Best All Purpose 12 Gauge = Wolverine XM
4 : Most Firepower, entry permit level (Canada) = Hunt Group FD-12
5 : Best Overall Survival Rifle = Ruger Backpacker (Take-down)
