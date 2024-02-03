Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shot Show 2024 Virtual Reviews, by Hunter
channel image
Sons of Adam
13 Subscribers
55 views
Published 17 hours ago

It looks to be a painful year ahead.  Laughter is medicine, so I thought we could take a laugh, based on the alleged firearms safety breaches of Hunter Biden, while providing genuine firearms reviews. All categories were measured with price sensitivity in mind, meaning the overall score of the gun, was divided by price.

1 :   Best .22 Plinker = GSG-16

2 :   Best Economy 308 Winchester = Savage Axis Timber (from Cabelas)

3 :   Best All Purpose 12 Gauge = Wolverine XM

4 :   Most Firepower, entry permit level (Canada)  = Hunt Group FD-12

5 :   Best Overall Survival Rifle = Ruger Backpacker (Take-down)

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket