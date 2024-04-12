Is Mormonism Just a Branch of Christianity? (Part 2) with Dennis and Rauni Higley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-dennis-and-rauni-higley-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom continues his visit with the husband-and-wife team of Dennis and Rauni Higley to discuss their outreach ministry to Mormons. Now, along with his guests, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.
Tom: Thanks, Gary! Today we’re continuing our conversation with Rauni and Dennis Higley, and, folks, if you missed part one, you just have to go there - even right away, because this isn’t on live radio. We have this archived, and we have it at places where you can check it out whenever you want to. But the reason I’m saying that is because both Dennis and Rauni gave us their testimony, and, well, Gary will tell you, I had…what? three words to say? I didn’t even want to interrupt myself to interrupt them. It was really - it demonstrated how God works in our lives even before we come to know Him. And it was just a tremendous testimony of God’s graciousness, of His mercy, how He orchestrates our lives. It was just wonderful.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.