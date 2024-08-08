BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Déjà Vu I & II - The Casebooks of Ace Harding (1999, Game Boy Colour)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
9 months ago

Déjà Vu I & II - The Casebooks of Ace Harding is a compilation of adventure games. The games were originally developed by ICOM Simulations and came out for classic Mac, Amiga, PC, C64, Apple IIgs, Atari ST, NEC PC-98 and NES (Déjà Vu - A Nightmare Comes True!!), and respectively Mac, Amiga, PC, Apple IIgs, Atari ST and NEC PC-98 (Déjà Vu II - Lost in Las Vegas). The Game Boy Colour port was developed by Kemco and published by Vatical Entertainment (in North America) and Kemco (in Europe and Japan).

The first Déjà Vu is one of the first point-and-click adventures created.
Both games use the same engine and are played from a first-person view. You take the role of Ace Harding, a private investigator in the 40s.

In the first game, you wake up on a toilet of a bar. You realize you have total amnesia. Neither do you know who you are nor what brought you here. No-one is in the building except a dead body, and you find out enough to see that you're probably in big trouble. So you set out to find out who you are and to resonstruct the circumstances that brought you in current position.

The second has you been abducted to Las Vegas, where you have one week to find $116 000 for a local mafia boss.

adventure gamekemcoicom simulationsvatical entertainmentgame boy colour
