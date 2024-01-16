Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do Something for Them
channel image
Martus for Truth
15 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

Yesterday the windchill was likely as low as -20. This morning it has been -15. There are those who have no home, no where to get out of this deep freeze. Won't you do something for them?

#TheSonOfManHasNoWhereToLayHisHead, #Help, #Homeless

Keywords
homelesshelpthesonofmanhasnowheretolayhishead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket