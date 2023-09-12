Business Podcasts | Founder of SnapFitness, 9 Round, Fitness On Demand & NauticalBowls.com (w/ 6,000 + Locations In 28 Countries | "A Culture of Discipline Is Not a Principle of Business; It's Principle of Greatness + The 20X Myron Success Story

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Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

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Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

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