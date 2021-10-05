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ORWELL CITY: UNKNOWN MATERIALS FOUND IN COVID KILL SHOTS: ARE THEY ALTERING HUMAN DNA?
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81 views • October 05, 2021
Credit to ORWELLITO
La Quinta Columna comments and analyzes new video with material provided by the team of researchers they work with. Could unidentified material in vaccines be related to the birth of babies with black eyes? Is there a change in the human genome?
MORE INFORMATION AND PHOTOS: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/alteration-of-human-genetics.html
La Quinta Columna comments and analyzes new video with material provided by the team of researchers they work with. Could unidentified material in vaccines be related to the birth of babies with black eyes? Is there a change in the human genome?
MORE INFORMATION AND PHOTOS: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/alteration-of-human-genetics.html
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