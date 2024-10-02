Working at a Local Level of Government about ET Contact – Panel of Five - Part 2 of 4

art 2 of 4. The panel discussion on University Galacticus featured four experts: Kevin Briggs, Aurora Wtipil, Rebecca Renfroe, and Karin McLeod Ph.D. Rebecca shared her grassroots educational project to prepare local governments for ET contact. Kevin highlighted the importance of a benevolent narrative to counteract the fear-based government narrative. Aurora and Rebecca both recounted their experiences with ETs, including specific encounters and the role of the Council of Eight. The panel agreed on the need for a balanced approach to ET contact, focusing on mutual understanding and preparation.





Rebecca Renfroe's Grassroots Educational Preparation Project

• Rebecca Renfroe discusses her grassroots educational preparation project aimed at local government officials.

• She explains the project's goal of educating local officials on how to handle ET contact and UFO sightings.

• Rebecca shares her interactions with local mayors, congressmen, and emergency managers to promote the project.

• She emphasizes the need for a comprehensive plan to educate the public and prepare for potential ET contact.

• Rebecca highlights the importance of having a designated contact person in each local government office to handle such situations.





Karin McLeod Ph. D.'s Take on Local Government Preparedness

• Karin McLeod Ph. D. agrees with Rebecca's approach and discusses the challenges of overcoming the fear-based narrative.

• She shares her experience with the Phoenix Lights incident and the media's role in perpetuating ridicle.

• Karin emphasizes the need for a positive and constructive response to ET contact and UFO sightings.

• She discusses the importance of educating local governments and the public to reduce fear and promote understanding.

• Karin highlights the role of local fire departments and police departments in preparing for potential ET contact.





Kevin Briggs on the Role of Experiencers as Emissaries

• Kevin Briggs discusses the role of experiencers as emissaries of ETs and their connection to the Council of Eight.

• He explains how ETs use different modalities of consciousness for communication and education.

• Kevin emphasizes the importance of experiencers in bridging the gap between human consciousness and ET consciousness.

• He highlights the need for a benevolent narrative to counter the fear-based narrative promoted by some government officials.

• Kevin discusses the potential for mutual benefits and the advancement of humanity through ET contact.





