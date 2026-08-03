Fauci's 5th - Driverless Big Rigs - Death Of Free Speech in Canada

This Could Have Been the Reason Why Fauci Took the Fifth Over 100 Times





Former Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi reexamined the chaos from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s July 29th grilling on Capitol Hill. He was summoned before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he was questioned by Republican senators about his management of the COVID pandemic. New diary entries reveal an egotistical clown who saw himself as a rock star rather than a doctor. He also knew that vaccinated individuals were still getting infected in 2021, among other things. Additionally, he had federal workers chase cash prizes for him during the pandemic.





https://townhall.com/news/mattvespa/2026/08/03/former-rolling-stone-editors-admits-this-saying-is-true-after-re-analyzing-medias-fauci-worship-n2680526





Why Are Autonomous Trucks Dangerous?





When you imagine the future of self-driving cars and trucks, it’s easy to focus on the positives. However, although developers of autonomous vehicles strive to make them as safe as possible, these vehicles pose serious risks.





The sheer size difference between commercial trucks and cars makes the dangers of autonomous commercial trucks even greater than those of autonomous passenger vehicles. These are some of the primary safety concerns associated with self-driving trucks.

There’s Always a Risk of Software Malfunctions





Highly sophisticated software systems control autonomous trucks and other self-driving vehicles. However, even the best software can experience glitches. If a glitch happens when a cargo truck is going 80 miles per hour on the interstate, there’s a good chance it will lead to a truck accident.





Software systems are also vulnerable to cyberattacks. If a hacker were to gain control of one or more autonomous trucks, the results could be catastrophic.





https://truckcrashlaw.com/blog/why-are-autonomous-trucks-dangerous/









Free Zoox Robotaxi Rides in Las Vegas – Here’s How





Zoox, an autonomous-driving company owned by Amazon, is testing its robotaxi service in Las Vegas, offering free rides for a limited time while work through the regulatory approval process.





https://lasvegasthenandnow.com/zoox-robotaxi-rides-in-las-vegas-heres-how/









The Alberta Separatist Files: Who's Behind It, What They're After, and Why They Might Win





Inside the organizations, leaders, UCP support, and referendum strategy pushing Alberta toward separation





https://factsmtr.substack.com/p/the-alberta-separatist-files-whos









Canada’s Slow Death of Free Speech





Canada considers itself a society built on tolerance, diversity, and free expression. There is a great deal of tolerance as long as opinions are deemed non-offensive, and while the population is diverse, there is little diversity of thought. When it comes to free speech, it is slowly dying. If George Orwell were alive today, he would be writing 1984 to incorporate how the Canadian government has enacted a significant number of laws to control the flow of information and force people to self-censor.





https://www.independent.org/article/2025/09/01/canada-death-free-speech/









Canadian Government Begins Arresting Citizens at Home for Sharing Wrongthink Online





https://slaynews.com/canadian-government-begins-arresting-citizens-home-sharing-wrongthink-online/